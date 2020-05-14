Left Menu
Development News Edition

England approves new COVID-19 antibody test

PTI | London | Updated: 14-05-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 13:54 IST
England approves new COVID-19 antibody test

A new antibody test to establish whether someone has been infected with coronavirus in the past has been approved by health officials in England, it emerged on Thursday. Public Health England (PHE) said the antibody test, developed by Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche, was a "very positive development".

It involves a blood test that looks for antibodies to see if a person has already had the virus and might now have some immunity. "This is a very positive development because such a highly specific antibody test is a very reliable marker of past infection,” said Professor John Newton, national co-ordinator of the UK Coronavirus Testing Programme.

"This in turn may indicate some immunity to future infection although the extent to which the presence of antibodies indicates immunity remains unclear," he said. More than 40,000 people have died due to the deadly coronavirus so far, The Gurdian reported. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously referred to such an antibody test as a “gamechanger” in the fight against the deadly virus.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: "Antibody testing is an important part of our strategy to counter the spread of COVID-19 and to help us understand who has had the disease. "In addition to the recent huge expansion of the UK's swab-based coronavirus testing capacity, we are exploring the use of antibody testing across the NHS (National Health Service) and ultimately the wider public.

"We are delighted that devices are progressing through validation, and are actively working on our plans for rolling out antibody testing and will make announcements in due course." PHE said scientific experts at its Porton Down scientific facility had carried out an independent evaluation of the new blood test developed by the Swiss pharmaceutical company. The examination found that Roche's serology test was "highly specific" and had an accuracy of 100 per cent.

The test is designed to help determine if a patient has had COVID-19 at some stage and whether they have developed antibodies against it. The detection of these antibodies could help to indicate if a person has gained immunity against the virus.

Severin Schwan, chief executive of Roche Group, said: "Thanks to the enormous efforts of our dedicated colleagues we are now able to deliver a high-quality antibody test in high quantities, so we can support healthcare systems around the world with an important tool to better manage the COVID-19 health crisis.” UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said last week the UK was in talks with Roche about a "very large-scale roll-out" of coronavirus antibody testing..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong shares end 1.5% lower as hopes for quick economic recovery fade

Hong Kong shares closed at their lowest in more than a week on Thursday, as a grim economic forecast from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve poured cold water on hopes for a quick recovery. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was d...

Gurpreet Sandhu idolises Subrata Paul, tries to replicate him in training

Indian football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said he idolises experienced custodian Subrata Paul and feels lucky to have trained with him. Subrata-bhai has been one of my role models when I was starting out. I was lucky to have bee...

Indonesia reports 568 new coronavirus infections, 15 deaths

Indonesia reported 568 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 16,006, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.Yurianto reported 15 new deaths related to COVID-19, the respiratory dis...

FEATURE-Weakened by war and floods, Yemen fights twin health threat

In a crowded street in southern Yemens port city of Mukalla, people move between food vendors, buying what they need for iftar, a daily fast-breaking meal eaten during the holy month of Ramadan.Not far from this market, in the neighboring t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020