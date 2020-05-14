Hungary could end emergency powers in late June -PM aide

Hungary could end emergency powers in late June -PM aideReuters | Budapest | Updated: 14-05-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:24 IST
Hungary's government could end emergency powers obtained to fight the coronavirus pandemic in late June, depending on the evolution of the pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.
Gergely Gulyas also told an online press briefing earlier that the government was considering an easing of restrictions in Budapest from next week due to a decline in infections.
