ELMA foundations commit ZAR 2 billion support to Africa for COVID-19 response

The ELMA Group of Foundations (ELMAPhilanthropies.org) has announced a commitment of ZAR 2 billion to respond to COVID-19 and mitigate its impact on under-resourced and vulnerable communities in Africa. A minimum of ZAR 500 million of this commitment is for South Africa and includes an immediate contribution by The ELMA South Africa Foundation (bit.ly/3dMnKSF) of ZAR 250 million to The South African Solidarity Response Fund (bit.ly/2LrVXuE). The remaining ZAR 250 million will be used to fund a wide range of projects to mitigate the country-wide effects of COVID-19.

Bernadette Moffat, Exec. Dir., The ELMA Philanthropies Services (Africa)(Pty) Ltd. and Chair of The ELMA South Africa Foundation, states, "ELMA has been investing in initiatives to improve the health, education, and well-being of children and the families and communities that support them since 2005. This new commitment to respond to the COVID-19 crisis demonstrates our absolute commitment to Africa and to Africa's children."

Commenting on the donation to the South Africa Solidarity Response Fund, Nomkhita Nqweni, CEO of the Solidarity Fund said, "We wish to extend our gratitude to The ELMA South Africa Foundation for the spirit of partnership they have displayed in working with us towards bolstering South Africa's resilience against the COVID-19 pandemic. Collaboration and partnerships such as this are a testament to the possibilities that exist when we combine efforts."

In addition to the ZAR250 million donation to the South Africa Solidarity Response Fund, ELMA is collaborating with other funders and partners on a variety of COVID-19 response initiatives across the continent. One such initiative is supporting community health workers and community care workers as they respond to the COVID-19 crisis. Ensuring that these essential workers have sufficient personal protective equipment, food, access to testing, and psycho-social support is a priority if we are to overcome COVID-19. As such, The ELMA South Africa Foundation is collaborating with The South African Solidarity Response Fund, The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (bit.ly/2WteFbt), Johnson and Johnson (bit.ly/2AhWqwX), The Horace W Goldsmith Foundation, to support an initiative led by the DG Murray Trust (bit.ly/3dHuxNd) to provide personal protective equipment and other critical support to more than 120,000 community care workers delivering crucial health and social services across South Africa.

"The global COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented crisis for the African continent and requires a momentous response if we are to recover from the devastation it has and will cause," adds Moffat. "We must come together in solidarity, especially those with means so that Africa can overcome and rebuild. ELMA is proud to combine forces with other philanthropists, governments, and civil society organizations who are taking bold actions against COVID-19."

(With Inputs from APO)