Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patent successfully filed for mass production of PPE developed by Indian Navy

The low-cost PPE has been developed by a Doctor of Indian Navy, posted at the recently created Innovation Cell at Institute of Naval Medicine (INM), Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:44 IST
Patent successfully filed for mass production of PPE developed by Indian Navy
Concerted efforts are now ongoing by a core team of Navy, IPFC and NRDC to commence mass production of this low-cost PPE. Image Credit: ANI

In a major step towards rapid mass production of the Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) developed by the Indian Navy, a patent has been successfully filed by the Intellectual Property Facilitation Cell (IPFC) of Min of Defence, in association with National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), an enterprise under Min of Science & Technology.

The low-cost PPE has been developed by a Doctor of Indian Navy, posted at the recently created Innovation Cell at Institute of Naval Medicine (INM), Mumbai. A pilot batch of PPEs has already been produced at Naval Dockyard Mumbai.

The PPE developed by the Navy is made of a special fabric which affords a high level of protection along with high 'breathability' as against other PPEs available in the market and is, therefore, more suitable for use in hot and humid weather conditions as prevalent in India. The technology has also been tested and validated by the ICMR approved Testing Lab.

Concerted efforts are now ongoing by a core team of Navy, IPFC and NRDC to commence mass production of this low-cost PPE. Eligible firms are being identified by NRDC for taking up licensed production of the PPEs on a fast track. A very significant and urgent requirement in the fight against the Corona Virus is the need to equip our front line health care professionals with comfortable PPEs, which can be produced indigenously at an affordable cost without much capital investment. The firms/startups interested to take up licensed production may approach cmdnrdc@nrdcindia.com.

The team of Innovators from Navy is working in close coordination with IPFC which was set up under Mission Raksha Gyan Shakti. Since its launch in Nov 2018, around 1500 IP assets have been created under Mission Raksha Gyan Shakti.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

UP CM launches online fair for MSMEs, gives out loans worth over Rs 2k cr

To give a boost to the MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched an online fair in which he distributed loans worth over Rs 2,000 crore to entrepreneurs. According to an official spokesman, the preparations...

2nd tranche of eco package to focus on migrant workers, small farmers: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the second tranche of economic stimulus package will be for the benefit of migrant workers, street vendors and small farmers. At a press conference, she said 3 crore marginal farmers have...

Malaysia to allow mass prayers ahead of Eid as coronavirus cases fall

Muslim-majority Malaysia will ease a ban on mass prayers in mosques, starting from Friday and ahead of this months Eid festival, the government said, as it gradually relaxes curbs that have helped rein in the coronavirus.The news follows la...

FOREX-Dollar nears 3-week highs on Fed comments as data eyed

The dollar strengthened towards a three-week high on Thursday as stock markets weakened broadly after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dismissed speculation about negative interest rates. European stock markets were down more than 1 w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020