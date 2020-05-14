Left Menu
Development News Edition

Porsches, popcorn and social distancing at Dubai drive-in cinema

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-05-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 16:06 IST
Porsches, popcorn and social distancing at Dubai drive-in cinema

Movie-goers in Dubai frustrated by the closure of cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic will soon be able to watch films from the comfort of their own car at a new drive-in cinema created on the roof of one of the world's largest shopping malls. With social distancing mandatory in the United Arab Emirates to help curb the spread of the virus, VOX Cinemas says viewers will be limited to two per car at the open-air venue, which opens on Sunday and can accommodate up to 75 cars at a time.

Tickets cost 180 dirhams ($50) per vehicle inclusive of popcorn, snacks and drinks. "We keep our social distancing so it's a brilliant idea in my opinion," Porsche driver Xavier Libbrecht told Reuters during a pre-opening event at the drive-in cinema on Wednesday.

Dubai, the UAE's business and tourism hub, has been easing coronavirus closures and restrictions since the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began three weeks ago, allowing malls and dine-in restaurants to reopen at limited capacity. However, children aged 3-12 and people over 60 are still barred from such venues, including the outdoor cinema, which sits on the roof of Majid Al Futtaim's Mall of the Emirates. The screen stands under the peak of the mall's indoor ski slope.

"Any excuse to get out the house during coronavirus times," said Patrick, another member of a Porsche car club invited to Wednesday's event, at which an action comedy film was shown. "In the comfort of your own car you don't have to worry about chewing too loud," he added.

Cinema-goers caught a cool evening breeze, but were still switching car engines on and off for the air conditioning. Temperatures can rise above 40 degrees in Dubai during the long summer months and the humidity is oppressive. Dubai, a major shopping and entertainment destination, has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic due to travel disruptions and closures to contain the spread of the disease.

The UAE has so far recorded 20,386 coronavirus infections and 206 deaths.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Pound hovers around $1.22 after hitting five-year low

Sterling slipped below the key 1.22 level for the first time in more than five weeks on Thursday then regained some lost ground as it struggled with a combination of a stronger dollar and weak UK economic data. The dollar rose against a bas...

Rajasthan confirms 24 new COVID cases till 2 pm on Thursday

As many as 24 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,418, according to the State Health Department.With 24 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 been reported in R...

Whistleblower to warn Congress of 'grave risks' of rushing to reopen U.S.

A whistleblower who says he was removed as director of a government research office because he raised concerns about coronavirus preparedness will testify before a U.S. House of Representatives panel on Thursday.The House Committee on Energ...

Cancel French Open rather than play without spectators: Leconte

Henri Leconte says the French Open should be cancelled if it is impossible to have spectators at the claycourt Grand Slam event. I think there is just no interest in having Roland Garros behind closed doors, Leconte, who lost to Mats Wiland...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020