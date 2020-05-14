Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy launches blood tests to investigate who has had COVID-19

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:39 IST
Italy launches blood tests to investigate who has had COVID-19

Italy will start testing a representative sample of 150,000 people in 2,000 cities next week to understand the extent of its COVID-19 epidemic, the head of the government's scientific committee told parliament on Thursday. Italy has had more than 222,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 31,000 deaths since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21. Most of them have been in its northern regions, while the south has escaped largely unscathed.

Italy was the first European country to impose a nationwide lockdown in March to curb the contagion. Last week it began relaxing some of the restrictions. "This testing programme will involve a significant sample of citizens and will allow us to understand the (extent of the) national spread of the virus," said Agostino Miozzo, the head of the scientific committee.

Late in April the government announced it had picked U.S. healthcare company Abbott Laboratories to supply the blood testing kits for the sample, compiled by national statistics bureau ISTAT to represent the overall population. The peak of Italy's contagion passed around the end of March, but the country is still registering hundreds of new cases and deaths everyday, and experts are worried that infections could surge again now the lockdown has been eased.

"We are moving towards relative normality, but we are always concerned and we look at that contagion index like a nightmare," Miozzo said. Even before the national testing campaign several Italian regions and some large companies took things into their own hands and have begun testing their citizens and staff independently.

Only the United States and Britain have so far suffered more coronavirus casualties than Italy, but the national statistics bureau ISTAT has warned that its number of fatalities is probably far higher than officially reported.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Besiktas chairman tests positive for coronavirus

The chairman of Istanbul giants Besiktas tested positive for coronavirus after a series of medical checks on players and staff members, the club said Thursday, a month before games are set to resume. Earlier Thursday, the club said eight pe...

Rugby-Lockdown gives Scotland coach time to mend fences with Russell

The impasse between Scotland coach Gregor Townsend and flyhalf Finn Russell is a thing of the past as the pair have used the novel coronavirus lockdown to work on their relationship.Russell was dropped on the eve of Januarys Six Nations ope...

Doubling time of COVID-19 cases slows down to 13.9 days; about 20 lakh tests done: Vardhan

The doubling time of novel coronavirus cases has slowed to 13.9 days in the last three days and India now has a capacity of 1,00,000 COVID-19 tests per day with nearly 20 lakh carried out till now, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said o...

France to impose digital tax this year regardless of any new international levy

France will tax big digital businesses this year whether there is progress or not towards an international deal on a levy, its finance minister said on Thursday, adding such a tax had never been more legitimate or more necessary. Nearly 140...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020