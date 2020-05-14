Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brooklyn pottery studio sells tiny takeout 'quarantine kits' as it seeks to survive

Reuters | New York | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:00 IST
Brooklyn pottery studio sells tiny takeout 'quarantine kits' as it seeks to survive

For 64-year-old New Yorker Victoria Rosenblatt, giving up her calming pottery hobby during the stresses of the coronavirus lockdown was not something she wanted to contemplate. But her local pottery studio had been forced to close. So she purchased from the studio a mini pottery wheel on which she can make tiny pots and jugs at home.

Mouse Ceramic Studio, in Brooklyn, is among thousands of small businesses that have had to try to find ways to reinvent themselves during the coronavirus lockdown that is now heading into its third month in New York, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. The previously thriving business revolved around in-person classes and parties and has seen its revenue plummet, said owner Pedro Ramirez.

"It's like a trickle effect. If the bank wants their money, then our landlord wants his money and we have to pay up even though we're not able to be open," said Ramirez. In response, he has moved to alternatives such as online classes for people who wish to try their hand at sculpting without a wheel at home, selling blocks of clay - and a $200 'Quarantine Kit.'

The kit features a miniature 1.75-inch (4.4-cm) wheel and tools converted from chopsticks. Demand has outweighed stock, said Ramirez. Aficionados find that making the pots keeps them going through these tough times, he said. "People say: 'Clay is my therapy,'" Ramirez said.

Rosenblatt agrees. "When I am at the wheel, that is the time that I'm not thinking about anything else," she said. "So it is centering time for me."

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

South Sudan says records its first coronavirus death - statement

South Sudan said on Thursday it had registered its first coronavirus death, according to a statement from the presidents office, although the identity and other details of the victim were not given.As of Thursday the young African country h...

Centre allows states, UTs to hire buses for transportation of train passengers

The Centre on Thursday allowed states and union territories to hire special buses to ferry train passengers from stations where public and private vehicles are not available to their destinations. In a letter to all state governments and Un...

Industry bodies in Pune complain of poaching of workers

With migrant labourers leaving Maharashtra in large numbers, industry bodies in Pune district on Thursday said that labour contractors are now poaching remaining workers. As per the estimate of the Federation of Chakan Industries FCI, aroun...

447 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in TN today

447 new COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu today. The total number of cases in the state has risen to 9,674. The death toll stands at 66 now, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.A total of 78,003 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020