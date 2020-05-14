Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanofi CEO pledges virus vaccine for all after French backlash

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:43 IST
Sanofi CEO pledges virus vaccine for all after French backlash

Sanofi chief executive Paul Hudson said on Thursday it was vital that any coronavirus vaccine reach all parts of the world, after angering the French government earlier by saying some countries would get priority access. But the CEO of the French pharmaceutical giant stood firm on the need for a faster, more collaborative European effort in the hunt for a vaccine to the new coronavirus that has killed over 298,000 globally and crippled economies worldwide.

Hudson told Bloomberg on Wednesday that vaccine doses produced in the United States could go to U.S. patients first, given the country had supported the research financially. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had said there should be no favorites in the roll-out of an eventual vaccine. Equal access was non-negotiable, he said.

Hudson said on Thursday it was vital that any coronavirus vaccine reach all regions and he was sorry that his earlier remarks had created such a storm. "I have been campaigning on European readiness to treat COVID-19 for months, building capacity in Europe, making sure we are ready, getting governments in the EU aligned," Hudson told an event organized by the Financial Times.

Sanofi, which has urged stronger European coordination in the hunt for a vaccine and has U.S. financial support, clarified that any such vaccine would be made available to all. There is no vaccine and no known treatment for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. Drugmakers are racing to develop what would be a lucrative prize, but have sought financial support to mitigate the risks.

Sanofi is working on two vaccine projects against COVID-19. One is with British rival GlaxoSmithKline Plc that has received financial support from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) of the U.S. Health Department, and the other with U.S. company Translate Bio that will use different technology. "NON-NEGOTIABLE"

Given the support from BARDA, doses produced by Sanofi in the United States are expected to go to U.S. patients first, a prospect that has raised concern in Europe. "A vaccine against COVID-19 should be a public good for the world. The equal access of all to the virus is non-negotiable," Philippe said on Thursday.

Philippe said he had reinforced this message to Sanofi's chairman, Serge Weinberg, who in return had assured the prime minister of the distribution in France of any Sanofi vaccine. Hudson's initial comments upset President Emmanuel Macron, an Elysee Palace official said. A presidency official will meet with Sanofi representatives next week, the official added.

Sanofi has 18 production sites in France. Hudson said Europe lacked a body akin to BARDA.

"That model does not exist in Europe," he said, even though there was support from governments to establish one. The controversy has raised questions over whether Europe has been too slow to respond in terms of organizing and funding vaccine research. Sanofi reiterated on Thursday that the United States had moved more quickly in this regard.

The charity Oxfam said pharmaceutical companies should not be able to decide "who lives and who dies". Officials meeting at the World Health Assembly next week must demand that vaccines and tests are patent-free, Oxfam said in a statement. They should also be distributed equitably to all countries.

"Governments must work together to stop corporations profiteering from the pandemic and save the lives of people across the globe," Oxfam said.

TRENDING

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Costa Rica lawmakers criticize efforts to delay gay marriage

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Manipur's liquor firm manufactures hand sanitisers to meet state requirements during coronavirus crisis

A liquor firm in Manipur has started to manufacture hand sanitisers to compensate for the short supply of sanitisers in the state during the coronavirus crisis. The initiative comes as the central government has requested state governments ...

COVID-hit Punjab gets fresh dose of comic relief as top govt men persist with spats

The people of COVID-battered Punjab on Thursday got a fresh dose of comic relief with the governments top functionaries continuing to squabble and a minister accusing another of threatening him with FIR if does not bury his hatchet with chi...

Man arrested for killing live-in partner in Greater Noida

A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly killing his live-in partner, whose partially decomposed body was recovered from a flat in Greater Noida, police said. The body of the 32-year-old married woman from Delhi was found on Wednes...

Lufthansa restores routes, targets 1,800 weekly flights

Lufthansa plans to resume flights to destinations including Los Angeles, Toronto and Mumbai next month as it begins to restore some of the capacity grounded by the coronavirus crisis, the German airline group said on Thursday.Group airlines...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020