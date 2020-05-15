Five New York regions now ready to start reopening on Friday-governor

Five New York regions now ready to start reopening on Friday-governorReuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 00:02 IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that a central area of his state was now ready to open, bringing to five the number of regions that can take the first steps to reopen some businesses when a statewide stay-at-home order lapses on Friday.
Cuomo also told a daily briefing that he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump, who expedited a $3.9 billion payment of federal funds to New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the largest mass-transit system in the country. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ALSO READ
US Domestic News Roundup: Bodies found in unrefrigerated trucks in New York during COVID-19 pandemic; California to close all beaches, state parks amid coronavirus concerns: memo and more
Alone but together under lockdown, New York Girl Scouts embark on bird count project
New York governor says may need 'army' of 17,000 to trace contacts of coronavirus patients
New York to hire thousands of contact tracers, reduce subway service to clean trains
Alone but together under lockdown, New York Girl Scouts embark on bird count project