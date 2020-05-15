Left Menu
45 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state tally reaches 1,032

45 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,032 on Friday, according to the state Health Department.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-05-2020 12:54 IST
45 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state tally reaches 1,032
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

45 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,032 on Friday, according to the state Health Department.

Out of the total cases, 520 patients are active while 476 patients have been discharged, as of Friday, 12 noon.

One patient who tested positive for COVID-19 died due to a non-coronavirus cause. While 35 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)

