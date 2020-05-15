Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 pandemic will lead to over 28 million cancelled surgeries worldwide: Study

PTI | London | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:23 IST
COVID-19 pandemic will lead to over 28 million cancelled surgeries worldwide: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr / dominique cappronnier

More than 28 million planned surgeries across the world could be canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to patients facing a lengthy wait for their health issues to be resolved, according to a study. The CovidSurg Collaborative, a 120-country research initiative formed to analyze the impact of COVID-19 on surgeries, has projected that, based on a 12-week period of peak disruption to hospital services due to COVID-19, around 28.4 million elective surgeries worldwide will be cancelled or postponed in 2020, the researchers said.

The modeling study, published in the British Journal of Surgery, indicates that each additional week of disruption to hospital services will be associated with a further 2.4 million cancellations. Led by researchers from the University of Birmingham, the study collected detailed information from surgeons across 359 hospitals and 71 countries on plans for cancellation of elective surgery.

This data was then statistically modeled to estimate totals for canceled surgery across 190 countries. The researchers project that worldwide 72.3 percent of planned surgeries would be canceled through the peak period of COVID-19 related disruption, adding that most canceled surgeries will be for non-cancer conditions.

Orthopedic procedures will be canceled most frequently, with 6.3 million orthopedic surgeries canceled worldwide over a 12-week period, according to the researchers. It is also projected that globally 2.3 million cancer surgeries will be canceled or postponed, they said.

"During the COVID-19 pandemics elective surgeries have been canceled to reduce the risk of patients being exposed to COVID-19 in hospital, and to support the wider hospital response, for example by converting operating theatres into intensive care units," said Aneel Bhangu, from the University of Birmingham. "Although essential, cancellations place a heavy burden on patients and society. Patients' conditions may deteriorate, worsening their quality of life as they wait for rescheduled surgery. In some cases, for example, cancer, delayed surgeries may lead to a number of unnecessary deaths," said Bhangu.

Dmitri Nepogodiev, also from the University of Birmingham noted that each additional week of disruption to hospital services results in an additional 43,300 surgeries being canceled. Therefore, it is important that hospitals regularly assess the situation so that elective surgery can be resumed at the earliest opportunity, he said.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Hindustan Zinc board approves interim dividend of Rs 16.50/share for FY20

The board of Hindustan Zinc HZL, a subsidiary of Vedanta, has approved an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per equity share for FY20 amounting to Rs 6,972 crore. Vedanta owns 64.9 per cent stake in the company, while the centre retains a 29.54 ...

Rajesh Goel appointed as director general of NAREDCO

Realtors body National Real Estate Development Council NAREDCO has appointed Rajesh Goel as director general DG of the association.&#160; Earlier, Goel was serving as the chairman and managing director, Hindustan Prefab Ltd, NAREDCO said in...

Nigeria cutting oil output by nearly a quarter -minister

OPEC member Nigeria has reined in oil production to bring Africas top crude exporter into line with an agreement among producers to curb output, Minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Sylva said. The cut for Nigeria is about 417,000 barrel...

Hungary ruling in Roma segregation case 'unfair' - PM Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban on Friday said a Supreme Court ruling awarding damages to schoolchildren from the Roma minority who were put in separate classes was unfair and pledged to change the law to prevent any future such decis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020