Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Kenya eschews G20 debt relief initiative over restrictive terms

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:09 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Kenya eschews G20 debt relief initiative over restrictive terms

Kenya will not seek a suspension of debt payments under a G20 initiative aimed at helping poor countries weather the COVID-19 pandemic, its finance minister said on Friday, saying the terms of the deal were too restrictive.

Minister Ukur Yatani told Reuters in an interview he was also concerned about the impact that debt relief might have on Kenya's credit rating. The Group of 20 major economies last month agreed to suspend payment obligations on bilateral debt owed by their least developed counterparts through the end of the year. The goal was to free up more than $20 billion that poor governments could use to buttress their health services.

But Yatani said he was concerned that terms of the deal limiting countries' access to international capital markets during the standstill could hinder Kenya's ability to finance its deficit later in the year. "We fear we might unnecessarily create a crisis," he said.

The East African nation is instead engaging creditor countries including Germany, Sweden, Japan, China and France individually with the goal of securing moratoriums on debt service payments lasting around a year. "We have not concluded (negotiations), but it is progressing well," he said.

The G20 initiative only covers official bilateral debt, though it calls for the voluntary participation of private lenders on comparable terms. A third of Kenya's 3 trillion shilling ($28 billion) external debt is owed to private creditors including holders of the country's two Eurobonds

"The G20 debt relief initiative does not offer optimal benefit given the structure of Kenya's debt portfolio," he said. "Every country adapts to the situation based on its own circumstances." The pandemic has caused the government's budget deficit to swell to 8.2% of GDP in the financial year to the end of June, from an initial forecast of under 7%, mainly due to reduced tax collection and foregone revenue in the form of VAT and income tax cuts.

But the deficit is projected to narrow to 7.3% - equivalent to 823.2 billion shillings - in the 2020/21 fiscal year and to 4.2% of GDP by 2023/24, Yatani said. "Kenya is taking a cautious approach of seeking debt relief from bilateral creditors to safeguard its sovereign credit rating," he said.

Moody's downgraded Kenya's outlook to negative from stable on May 7 citing the shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to its tourism industry and farm exports. On Tuesday, the IMF raised it's risk of debt distress to high from moderate.

The minister sought to assure investors, saying: "We have adequate reserves to manage our payments for the next one year." The government has included a 55 billion shillings stimulus package aimed at preserving employment and consumer demand in the budget for the next fiscal year, which will be presented to parliament on June 11.

The cash will go towards grants for small businesses such as hotels and nature conservancies hard hit by the collapse of tourism. The economy is projected to grow by 3% this year, falling to 2.5% if the crisis worsens, down from an initial forecast of more than 6%, Yatani said.

He attributed the forecast, which is higher than that of the IMF and the World Bank, to adequate rainfall across the country which will boost food production. ($1 = 107 Kenyan shillings)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Moscow rolls out mass coronavirus antibody testing programme

Moscow began testing thousands of randomly-chosen residents for coronavirus antibodies on Friday under a mass screening programme authorities hope will help them determine when it is safe to lift the citys lockdown restrictions. The Russian...

InsuranceDekho eyes Rs 1,200 cr new premium in FY21, to hire 1 lakh agents

InsuranceDekho on Friday said it is targeting Rs 1,200 crore new premium in current financial year, and will hire 1 lakh agents as part of its expansion plan. The company, which has over 12,000 partners in over 350 cities, foresees an accel...

Almighty cleanup: St. Peter's in Rome gets coronavirus scrub-down

Next time you fret about sanitising your desk or kitchen counter because of the coronavirus, spare a thought for the workers whose task on Friday was to wipe down St. Peters Basilica. About a dozen, covered head-to-toe in protective gear, s...

COVID-19: Half of Brits repatriated globally are from India

India has had the largest chunk of repatriations of Britons stranded overseas in the coronavirus lockdown, with nearly half of those brought home on 64 special flights coming from Indian cities. The UK government said that more than 16,500 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020