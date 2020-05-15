Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Portuguese teams wrangle over stadiums ahead of restart

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:22 IST
Soccer-Portuguese teams wrangle over stadiums ahead of restart

Portugal's professional soccer league is due to restart on June 4 after the coronavirus stoppage but the question of which stadiums should host matches is threatening to become a bone of contention. The government's health directorate (DGS) has said in its medical guidelines that as few stadiums as possible should be used to complete the season, although it did not stipulate a number, and the Portuguese league began inspections on Thursday.

It quickly became clear that teams were determined to play in their own stadiums even though home advantage may count for little as all matches will be without spectators. Madeira-based side Maritimo were the most outspoken and the club's football director Nuno Pereira said they would launch a legal challenge if they were not allowed to play in their own Barreiros stadium.

"Our stadium meets all the requirements, it is one of the most modern in Portuguese football," he told RTP television. "There are not many COVID-19 cases in Madeira, the situation is under control. If we are forced to go to stay on the mainland, the players would be confined in a hotel and they would be running a greater risk in health terms.

"It also puts us at a disadvantage in relation to our opponents. It would devalue the championship." Portimonense's majority shareholder Theodoro Fonseca said it would be an injustice if the Algarve-based club were not allowed to play at their Municipal Stadium.

"We fulfil all the requirements," he said. "I will be very sad if they make us play somewhere else." The sports daily A Bola said that Benfica were reluctant to play any away matches in the stadium of arch-rivals Porto, which could be used as a host ground for a number of teams.

Benfica also did not want their own stadium to host matches between other teams and Porto, it said. There was no official comment from Benfica. Vitoria Setubal were another to defend their right to play at home.

"It's true that it's old and not completely as we would like, but there is an undeniable fact: the Bonfim stadium has everything that the DGS asks for," said club president Paulo Gomes in a statement. "The teams do not cross paths and they only need to go five metres to get to the pitch... Vitoria is Setubal's team and we will fight to continue playing in Setubal, although this doesn't mean we will put a spanner in the works of the championship." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Industrial production plunges unprecedented 11.2 per cent in April

American industry suffered the most severe plunge on record last month with factories, mines and utilities battered by the coronavirus pandemic. The Federal Reserve said Friday that its industrial production index tumbled a record 11.2 per ...

Srinagar administration starts preparation for opening up in Lockdown 4.0

In a step aimed at the graded opening of select sectors, authorities in Srinagar on Friday launched a two-week-long programme for the training of all service providers including drivers, barbers, vendors and bakers to make them aware about ...

Moscow rolls out mass coronavirus antibody testing programme

Moscow began testing thousands of randomly-chosen residents for coronavirus antibodies on Friday under a mass screening programme authorities hope will help them determine when it is safe to lift the citys lockdown restrictions. The Russian...

InsuranceDekho eyes Rs 1,200 cr new premium in FY21, to hire 1 lakh agents

InsuranceDekho on Friday said it is targeting Rs 1,200 crore new premium in current financial year, and will hire 1 lakh agents as part of its expansion plan. The company, which has over 12,000 partners in over 350 cities, foresees an accel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020