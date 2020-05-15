Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Silverstone agrees terms with F1 for back-to-back races

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:38 IST
Motor racing-Silverstone agrees terms with F1 for back-to-back races

Formula One and Silverstone have agreed terms for two races without spectators at the circuit this season, subject to government approval, the track's managing director Stuart Pringle said on Friday.

The British Grand Prix, a home race for Mercedes' six times world champion Lewis Hamilton as well as seven of the 10 teams, is scheduled for July 19 but that could change as the sport redraws a calendar ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. Formula One is seeking to make up the numbers after three races, including this month's traditional Monaco showcase, were cancelled and seven others postponed.

More are also looking unlikely to happen due to travel restrictions and measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. "We're not talking dates because F1 are still trying to knit their calendar together and there seems to be a certain amount of flexibility," Pringle told Reuters.

He said both parties were happy with the agreement, without giving details. Media reports earlier in the week had suggested the sides were arguing over money, with the hosting fee waived but Silverstone unable to sell tickets and still seeking a payment to cover costs.

The British Grand Prix was the best attended race on the calendar last year, with 351,000 people over the three days and 141,000 on race Sunday. The races would be back-to-back at the circuit that is celebrating the 70th anniversary of hosting the first Formula One world championship race.

Pringle said there was still no presumption that any race would happen, however. The British government has said it plans to introduce a quarantine period for most people arriving from abroad, which could make Formula One's plans for Silverstone almost impossible unless an exemption is granted to teams.

The sport is planning to start the season with two races in Austria in early July, also behind closed doors and in carefully controlled medical conditions with teams flying in on charter flights and remaining isolated. "It is very much subject to government approval. If the government aren't happy, it won't happen," said Pringle of the Silverstone races.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Cong slams Goa govt over surge in COVID-19 cases; seeks Guv's intervention 'to make management effective'

Congress on Friday lambasted Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as the state recorded new cases of coronavirus after a gap of more than a month, alleging that the Goa government has turned out to be defective on all fronts and the Cabinet has not...

Health Ministry issues additional guidelines for rational use of PPE kits

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW has issued additional guidelines on the rational use of personal protective equipment PPE kits, which use settings approach for health functionaries working in the non-COVID-19 areas. The gu...

Redoubled commitment to build Indo-Pacific systems post-COVID: Aus high commissioner-designate

Australia has redoubled its commitment to build the kind of Indo-Pacific political and economic system post-COVID that favours openness and not the so called might is right politics, Australian High Commissioner-designate Barry OFarrell sai...

Amit Shah welcomes Sitharaman's announcements for agri sector

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday welcomed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans announcements for the agricultural sector, which is facing hardships due to the ongoing lockdown, and said the Modi government believes that Indias develo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020