Trump: U.S. government will invest in top coronavirus vaccine candidates

Trump: U.S. government will invest in top coronavirus vaccine candidatesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:39 IST
President Donald Trump said on Friday the U.S. government would invest in all the top coronavirus vaccine candidates and said a list had been narrowed to 14 promising possibilities with a plan to narrow further.
At an event in the White House Rose Garden, in which many administration officials wore masks but the president did not, Trump expressed his hope that a vaccine would be in place before the end of the year and said his administration would mobilize its forces to get a vaccine distributed once one was in place.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- White House Rose Garden