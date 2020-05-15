UK may look into how care homes make Covid-19 deaths public

Britain's health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday he may look into care homes' approach to making coronavirus deaths public after authorities declined to disclose the number of deaths in individual care homes. Across the United Kingdom, thousands of people have died in care homes after becoming infected with the coronavirus, according to the government's own statistics.

Campaigners for the welfare of elderly people and their relatives told Reuters they want the UK government to be more transparent after they were not informed that coronavirus deaths were happening in the care homes. "I didn't know about that and it's certainly something that I'd like to look into because our overall approach in this is that transparency is the best way forward," Hancock said at the daily Downing Street briefing.