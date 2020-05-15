Left Menu
IMF's Georgieva urges tech companies to be responsible with pandemic windfalls

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 23:30 IST
Big technology companies that are reaping gains as result of increased reliance on online systems during the coronavirus crisis should work to increase access to the digital economy for all, the head of the IMF said on Friday. International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told an event hosted by Politico that the crisis was devastating the global economy, but it also offered an opportunity to tackle persistent inequality and other priorities such as climate change, if recovery funds were properly focused.

"I very much hope that the leadership of tech companies will see this as a chance to demonstrate responsible capitalism, responsible behavior," she said.

