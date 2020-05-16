Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House passes $3 trillion coronavirus aid bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2020 07:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 07:03 IST
U.S. House passes $3 trillion coronavirus aid bill

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a $3 trillion Democratic bill aimed at salving the heavy human and economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 85,000 Americans and shut much of the economy.

The bill, crafted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats, passed mostly along party lines in a 208-199 vote.

But Republicans, who control the Senate, have promised it will be "dead on arrival" in their chamber.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Intra-Afghan negotiations only realistic peace solution: Top US diplomat

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has said there is no alternative to intra-Afghan negotiations for peace in the war-torn country, even as he asserted that the withdrawal of American troops was going ...

2 dead in road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna

At least two people were killed and several others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Guna bypass on Friday.Police said, The vehicle they were in was behind the two trucks that met with an accident. Th...

After AIMIM MLA removes flyover barricade, BJP demands action citing lockdown violations

Hyderabad Telangana India, May 16 ANI After AIMIM legislator Ahmed Balala on Friday allegedly removed barricade on a flyover bridge here, BJP MLA Raja Singh alleged that the former had flouted lockdown rules and strict action should be init...

China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4 a day earlier

Mainland China reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases for May 15, up from four the previous day, the National Health Commission NHC said in a statement on Saturday. Six of the eight confirmed cases are so-called imported infections, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020