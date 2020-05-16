Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House passes $3 trillion coronavirus aid bill opposed by Trump

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 07:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 07:20 IST
U.S. House passes $3 trillion coronavirus aid bill opposed by Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday narrowly approved a $3 trillion bill crafted by Democrats to provide more aid for battling the coronavirus and stimulating a faltering economy rocked by the pandemic. By a vote of 208-199 Democrats won passage of a bill that Republican leaders, who control the Senate, and President Donald Trump have vowed to block despite some Republican support for provisions aimed at helping state and local governments.

But the measure could trigger a new round of negotiations with congressional Republicans and Trump, who have been talking about the need for new business liability protections in the age of coronavirus or additional tax cuts. Democrats oppose both of those ideas.

Following the vote, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced that May 27-28 would be set aside for voting on some sort of coronavirus-related bill if one is ready by then. He provided no details on the contents of such a bill.

The 1,800-page relief bill passed on Friday, called the Heroes Act, would extend to all corners of the U.S. economy. It includes $500 billion in aid to struggling state governments, another round of direct payments to people and families to help stimulate the economy, and hazard pay for healthcare workers and others on the front line of the pandemic. "Many of them have risked their lives to save lives and many of them may lose their jobs" as state and local government revenues plummet during the crisis, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a day-long debate.

The No. 2 Republican, Steve Scalise, urged the House to defeat the huge bill, calling it a "socialist giveaway" and blaming China, where the coronavirus emerged late last year, for the suffering brought by the pandemic. Passage of the bill came as the United States has recorded more than 85,000 deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The number of U.S. coronavirus cases and deaths far outpace any other country.

Earlier on Friday the House also approved a change in its rules to allow members to temporarily cast their votes by proxy during the crisis if Pelosi deems it necessary. The Democratic initiative, which was opposed by Republicans, marked an historic shift for Congress which had never before allowed lawmakers to cast votes from anywhere but the House chamber.

It came as Congress struggles to function amid the pandemic, with members mainly sheltering at home in an effort to help stop the spread of the virus. Under the new proxy-voting rules, House members could cast votes from remote locations.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Intra-Afghan negotiations only realistic peace solution: Top US diplomat

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has said there is no alternative to intra-Afghan negotiations for peace in the war-torn country, even as he asserted that the withdrawal of American troops was going ...

2 dead in road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna

At least two people were killed and several others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Guna bypass on Friday.Police said, The vehicle they were in was behind the two trucks that met with an accident. Th...

After AIMIM MLA removes flyover barricade, BJP demands action citing lockdown violations

Hyderabad Telangana India, May 16 ANI After AIMIM legislator Ahmed Balala on Friday allegedly removed barricade on a flyover bridge here, BJP MLA Raja Singh alleged that the former had flouted lockdown rules and strict action should be init...

China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4 a day earlier

Mainland China reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases for May 15, up from four the previous day, the National Health Commission NHC said in a statement on Saturday. Six of the eight confirmed cases are so-called imported infections, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020