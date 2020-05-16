CAPF doctors treating COVID patients fighting separate battle on personal front

By Ankur Sharma Doctors of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) involved in COVID-19 duties are fighting an emotional battle too on the personal front. While women doctors are asking their kids not to get close to them, male doctors are living away from their families.

Doctors who are treating patients of COVID-19 in CAPF referral hospital in Greater Noida shared their personal experiences and change in their lives. Dr Bharti Jagirdar, who is mother of a 14-year-old boy and is working in the isolation ward in the hospital, said she has to warn her son almost every day that she will not come back to home if he does not maintain distance from her.

"Things on the personal front are completely different whenever I go home. I take bath, wash my clothes and also ask my son to stay away from me. Sometimes, I have to warn him that I will not come back home and I will shift to some other place if he does not maintain distance from me. As a mother, it is tough and challenging too but I have no option," Dr Jagirdar told ANI. She said her husband is a radiologist in Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF).

Dr Neeraj, who is also treating COVID-19 patients, told ANI that he has not met his family since last month. He is living in a mess to protect his family from the virus. "Since last month I have not gone to my house and not met my family. I am residing in the officer's mess which is nearby to this hospital. Here I am available 24x7 to treat patients but sometimes I miss my family too as I have not met my wife and children," he said.

Doctors treating patients also said that there is no shortage of PPEs and masks. They said that the hospital has a sufficient supply of protective equipment such as PPEs and masks. Also, the hospital has been using new technology to treat patients like an automatic machine to serve food, water and medicine. The machine is operated through remote control.

"We have been adopting new technology to treat our patients. Recently we brought a machine which is being used to serve food, water, medicine to patients without anyone meeting the patients. The machine can be operated and navigated through remote control," IG (Medical) DC Dimri told ANI. (ANI)