Coronavirus cases in Nepal climb to 278

The coronavirus cases in Nepal have reached 278 with five more patients testing positive for the contagion, the health ministry said on Saturday. The fresh cases include a 52-year-old man from Mahottari and a 26-year-old man from Kavre, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

Three others, aged 25, 34, and 44 from Kapilvastu, have also tested positive for the COVID-19, the ministry said. So far, 26,691 tests have been conducted and there are 242 active cases while 36 have recovered in the country.

The highest number of patients are in provinces two and five with 109 patients each while the province one has 36 patients. All three provinces are close to the India border. The number of coronavirus patients in province three is 16 while in seven, there are five patients. No cases have been reported from province six so far.