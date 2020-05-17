Death toll due to COVID-19 in Indore touch 100

Ninety-two people tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore on Saturday, while the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the district reached 100. According to Praveen Jadia, Indore Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO), 92 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore district on Saturday; taking the total number of positive cases to 2470.

The death toll increased to 100 after one death was reported on Saturday, the CMHO stated. 19 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Saturday after they recovered. (ANI)