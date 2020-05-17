Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two more die of COVID-19 in Odisha, 91 new cases detected

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 17-05-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 10:53 IST
Two more die of COVID-19 in Odisha, 91 new cases detected
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha reported two more COVID-19 deaths, taking the total number of virus fatalities in the state to five, an official of the health department said on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 828, with 91 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

"Very sorry to inform you that 2 Covid patients in Ganjam passed away," an official statement released by the department said. The two men had recently returned from Surat in Gujarat.

Bhadrak district accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases at 28, followed by Balasore at 17, Ganjam at 15, Cuttack at 12, and Puri at seven. Earlier, two persons from Bhubaneswar and another from Ganjam had succumbed to the disease, the official said.

Of the five deaths reported so far, three are from Ganjam. The district has accounted for 292 cases in a span of just 16 days. As many as 5,083 samples were examined for COVID-19 on Saturday. The total number of samples tested so far in Odisha stands at 91,223.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Over 1,000 migrant workers from Puducherry leave for Bhopal by spl train

The first Shramik special train from here left for Bhopal early on Sunday carrying more than 1,100 migrant workers stranded in the union territory due to the coronavirus lockdown. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy,...

Odisha urges Central govt to suspend 'Shramik Specials' for 3 days

Odisha government on Sunday urged Central government to suspend Shramik special trains from May 18 for three days due to cyclone Amphan. Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Ganjam may be affected due to the cyclonic storm. The Chief Secretary has re...

Incentivising coal gasification to encourage players to adopt clean steel-making tech: Naveen Jindal

Private player Jindal Steel and Power on Saturday lauded the reforms announced by the government for domestic coal sector, saying the measures will encourage players in the sector to adopt clean technologies for steel making. It will also h...

4 fresh COVID-19 cases in Assam; count rises to 95

Four fresh novel coronavirus cases have been reported in Assam, taking the states tally to 95, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. Of the new cases, two are from Guwahati city and one each from Sonitpur and Sivasagar distric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020