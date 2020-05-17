Two more die of COVID-19 in Odisha, 91 new cases detected

Two more die of COVID-19 in Odisha, 91 new cases detectedPTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 17-05-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 10:53 IST
Odisha reported two more COVID-19 deaths, taking the total number of virus fatalities in the state to five, an official of the health department said on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 828, with 91 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.
"Very sorry to inform you that 2 Covid patients in Ganjam passed away," an official statement released by the department said. The two men had recently returned from Surat in Gujarat.
Bhadrak district accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases at 28, followed by Balasore at 17, Ganjam at 15, Cuttack at 12, and Puri at seven. Earlier, two persons from Bhubaneswar and another from Ganjam had succumbed to the disease, the official said.
Of the five deaths reported so far, three are from Ganjam. The district has accounted for 292 cases in a span of just 16 days. As many as 5,083 samples were examined for COVID-19 on Saturday. The total number of samples tested so far in Odisha stands at 91,223.
