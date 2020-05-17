Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolkata hospitals in a spot as nurses quit jobs, leave city amid COVID-19 crisis

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 13:57 IST
Kolkata hospitals in a spot as nurses quit jobs, leave city amid COVID-19 crisis

The healthcare sector in Bengal is staring at a major crisis as over 300 nurses have quit their jobs at private hospitals here and left for their homes in Manipur and other parts of the country amid spurt in COVID-19 cases. The Association of Hospitals of Eastern India (AHEI), a non-statutory body with 17 private medical facilities in Kolkata as members, has written to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha seeking his intervention in resolving the crisis.

At least 185 nurses left for Manipur earlier this week. On Saturday, 169 followed suit -- 92 hailing from Manipur, 43 from Tripura, 32 from Odisha and two from Jharkhand, sources at the city's private hospitals said. In his letter, Pradeep Lal Mehta, the president of the AHEI, said, "Although the exact reason why they are leaving is not known, we have found out from other nurses still on duty that the state government of Manipur is offering them a lucrative stipend to return home." Taking to Facebook, however, Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh rubbished the claim and said, "No such advisory has been issued by the state. We are not asking anybody to return. We feel proud of them as they serve the patients in Calcutta, Delhi and Chennai." "We have already said that we will compensate and reward them for treating COVID-19 patients. But if the nurses,doctors don't feel comfortable in the hospitals where they are working that's up to them... I cannot force them to stay there. It's their choice. That might be the reason why they are coming back," Singh said in a video address.

A nurse, who left for Manipur earlier this week, said safety concerns and parental pressure were the two main reasons she quit her job. "Our parents are concerned and we are stressed as the cases here are rising every day. Our state is a green state and we wish to go back. Our state government is helping us. Family and parents are our priority," one of the nurses said when contacted over phone.

A senior official at Bhagirathi Neotia Woman and ChildCare Centre in central Kolkata said many nurses have submitted resignations, while some have refused to report for work. "That they were going to leave (the state) was obvious," he said.

Other private facilities in the city facing a similar predicament include RN Tagore Hospital, Medica, IRIS Multispeciality Hospital, Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals Limited, AMRI hospital, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Charnock Hospital and Belle Vue. Meanwhile, sources in the health department said the government has sought information on nurses, including their place of origin, from different hospitals here.

Letters have been sent to the respective hospital authorities, the sources added..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Several migrant workers gathered outside Chennai Central Railway Station to catch special trains

Scores of migrant labourers gathered outside Chennai Central Railway Station on Sunday after receiving the information that the government is running Shramik Special trains for their home states. These migrants were stopped a kilometer away...

UK's Gove says trade deal with EU is there to be done

British Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Sunday that there was a trade deal to be done with the European Union but it would require compromise from the bloc. Both sides on Friday called for the other to give ground in negotiatio...

8-10 more train passengers have tested positive: Goa minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said eight to ten passengers who alighted from the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram special train at Madgaon have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and this is apart from the three who were dete...

UP minister tears into Priyanka over migrant issue, says she is doing 'petty politics'

State Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is doing petty politics by trying to make political capital of the migrant issue and that her demand to send buses to Uttar Pradesh border displays...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020