8-10 more train passengers have tested positive: Goa minister

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-05-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 14:20 IST
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said "eight to ten" passengers who alighted from the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram special train at Madgaon have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and this is apart from the three who were detected with the infection on Saturday. He said the samples were tested using the Truenat method and they have been sent for confirmation to the virology lab in Goa Medical College and Hospital.

"All passengers traveling with the ones who tested positive have been quarantined for 14 days after which they will subjected to another round of tests," Rane said. He said advertisements have been released in the newspapers to recruit new MD and MSC (Microbiology) staff in GMCH along with additional technicians.

"We will install five Truenat machines, one each at district hospitals in Margao and Mapusa, and three in sub- district hospital in Ponda," he added..

