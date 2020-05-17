422 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi, tally reaches 9,755

422 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Delhi on May 16, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 9,755, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday.

"A total of 9,755 cases have been reported so far in Delhi in which 422 cases were added on May 16. A total of 4,202 people have recovered so far," Jain said. He said that 276 people had recovered on May 16.

"Delhi has reported 148 deaths due to the infection. Total active cases in the national capital stand at 5,405," he added.