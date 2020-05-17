Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 immigrants from Pakistan test COVID-19 positive in Jodhpur: NGO

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 17-05-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 15:45 IST
7 immigrants from Pakistan test COVID-19 positive in Jodhpur: NGO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Seven Pakistani migrants, including four women, residing in the Pratapnagar area of this city have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last three days, NGO Universal Just Action Society (UJAS) said on Sunday. These seven Hindu migrants, all of whom have got Indian citizenship, were admitted to a hospital and their family members placed in institutional quarantine in Kuri, a volunteer of the NGO said.

About 15,000 immigrants from Pakistan reside in Jodhpur. Of these 8,000 are yet to get citizenship, said Ashok Suthar from UJAS which works for Pakistani Hindu migrants. They stuck to the lockdown norms and were taking all precautionary measures. Hand sanitizers and soaps were distributed among them and instructed to wear masks, he said, adding since they live in clustered settlements, strict social distancing was practically not possible for them to follow but tried to adhere to it whenever possible. "Besides this, doctors provided guidance and consultancy from time to time to make them take every precaution. Because of this, not a single COVID-19 case was reported, at least among the non-citizens," Suthar said.

Most of these people are engaged in stone carving and handicraft industires as daily wagers and the coronavirus-forced lockdown has hit them hard. Initially, NGOs such as UJAS and Seemant Lok Sangthan arranged ration kits for them. Later, they started receiving government help.

"But we are not sure whether this government aid continues after the lockdown is lifted, as these people would need time to get work after the industries resume functioning," Suthar said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Israel's Netanyahu presents new unity government to parliament

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented his new unity government to parliament on Sunday, ending more than a year of political deadlock but still facing a trial starting in a week for alleged corruption.His power-sharing agreeme...

'Friends' was progressive at the time: Lisa Kudrow

Friends star Lisa Kudrow says if the popular sitcom were created today, it would be completely different, starting off with a more inclusive cast. With the reruns on TV and memes on social media, the younger generation which has discovered ...

Allocation of additional funds exposes BJP claim about MGNREGA: Cong

With the Centre sanctioning additional funds for job creation under the MGNREGA, the UP Congress on Sunday said the BJP has been exposed about its claim regarding the scheme, once dubbed as a living monument of poverty by PM Narendra Modi. ...

COVID-19: 65-year-old man dies in Udgir in Latur, toll now 2

Latur, May 17 PTIThe number of COVID-19 deaths in Latur in Maharashtra reached two after a 65-year-old man succumbed to the infection in hotspot Udgir on Sunday, a senior health official said. The man was suffering from diabetes, hypertensi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020