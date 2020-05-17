C'garh: COVID-19 cases rise by 19 to 86

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh rose to 86 on Sunday with 19 more people testing positive for the viral infection, Health officials said. While nine new cases were reported from Balod district, six cases were reported from Balodabazar, two from Kabirdham and one each from Gariaband and Janjgir-Champa, they said.

"Earlier in the afternoon, samples of two migrant workers from Balod tested positive, following which they were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences," a Public Relations Officer of the institute told PTI. "Later, samples of 16 more people, including two women, came out positive in AIIMS," he said, adding that most of them are migrant labourers who have returned from different parts of the country recently, or their close contacts.

A COVID-19 patient from Durg district was discharged from AIIMS in evening after recovering from the infection, he said. "The COVID-19 count in the state now stands at 86 but the number of active cases is 27 while 59 others have been discharged after recovery," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 86, new cases 17, deaths zero, discharged people 59, active cases 27, people tested so far 34,633..