Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzania's Magufuli plans to lift coronavirus restrictions

Reuters | Dar Es Salaam | Updated: 17-05-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 22:42 IST
Tanzania's Magufuli plans to lift coronavirus restrictions

Tanzania's President John Magufuli said on Sunday he plans to re-open universities and allow the resumption of sports and international flights if the decline in new coronavirus infections continues. The Tanzanian government closed schools, stopped international flights and banned large gatherings but much of the regular economic activity has continued and religious services have been allowed to continue unlike neighbours like Rwanda and Uganda which imposed total lockdowns.

Magufuli, who has questioned the quality of COVID-19 test kits and at one time asked citizens to pray away the virus, said activities could resume in the coming days. "If the trend I am seeing continues in the coming week, I plan to open up universities so students can continue with their education," Magufuli said while speaking at a church service in northwest Tanzania.

"I am also planning as a nation to allow sports to continue because sports is part of entertainment for Tanzanians." Magufuli said hospitals in the country showed a growing trend of recoveries. Without giving specific dates, he said one hospital in Dar es Salaam had 198 patients but was now only treating 12 cases.

One of his children had tested positive for the virus but recovered after self-isolating, he said. Magufuli said he refused to impose a lockdown as the move would have seriously damaged the economy and led to job losses.

"It (lockdown) was a bizarre guideline...we have embarked on a lot of projects which would have grounded to a halt," he said. Tanzania has faced criticism from international health authorities including the World Health Organization (WHO) for being slow in imposing social distancing measures and lacking transparency in its approach to the pandemic.

Unlike most other African countries the government has gone for days without publicly releasing their COVID-19 updates. There are 509 confirmed cases and 21 deaths, according to WHO data.

On Wednesday, the United States warned that the commercial capital Dar es Salaam was experiencing an "exponential" growth of COVID-19 infections and claimed that some hospitals in the city were being overwhelmed by patients. Late on Saturday Magufuli removed deputy health minister Faustine Ndugulile, without providing an explanation. The move follows the suspension of the head of the country's national laboratory after Magufuli questioned the COVID-19 test kits.

Magufuli said that some unspecified airlines had secured full bookings of tourists planning to visit Tanzania and that when those tourists arrive they would not be required to enter mandatory quarantine but would have their temperature checked. "If they have no signs of corona, let them go see the animals," he said. (Writing by Omar Mohammed; editing by Elias Biryabarema and Elaine Hardcastle)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Bolsonaro snaps photos with kids at Brazil protest defying health advice

Wearing a face mask, Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro posed for photographs with kids plucked out of a crowd of supporters on Sunday, disregarding public health advice aimed at containing one of the worlds worst coronavirus outbreaks.Bolson...

Cong demands PM, Sitharaman apologise to migrant workers for 'dramabaaz' remark

The Congress on Sunday hit back at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for describing Rahul Gandhis interaction with a group of labourers on their way home a drama, and demanded that she and Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to migrant...

Salvadoran president declares emergency without OK from congress, sparking controversy

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Saturday night declared a state of emergency to extend coronavirus measures without approval by Congress, touching off a torrent of criticism that the move had been unconstitutional.Salvadoran lawmakers ...

Lockdown extended till May 31, inter-state buses allowed in more relaxations outside COVID-19 containment zones; record jump in new cases

India on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown for two more weeks with the fourth phase providing more relaxations outside the containment zones including inter-state movement of buses with mutual consent of states that are expected to b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020