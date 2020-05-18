Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Lampard hopes out-of-contract Chelsea players sign short-term deals

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 10:19 IST
Soccer-Lampard hopes out-of-contract Chelsea players sign short-term deals
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he is hopeful players whose contracts expire in June will sign short-term deals and finish the Premier League season disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the novel coronavirus outbreak bringing world soccer to a standstill, global body FIFA last month recommended extending players' contracts that are due to end in June.

The deals of Brazilian midfielder Willian and French forward Olivier Giroud will expire on June 30 and Lampard said he wants to finish the season with all the resources he began it with as fourth-placed Chelsea look to seal a Champions League spot. "We have big players in that position so that's obviously something I'm looking at carefully," Lampard told the club's website.

"The ones out of contract here have been great servants ... and have a lot of feeling for the club, but of course they'll be concerned about themselves in terms of how they are now, and if pre-season is rushed they'll want to make sure they're alright. "Hopefully we can have that arrangement so they can stay with us because if we play again I would love the squad to look as it's looked all season, but we'll have to see how that works."

Premier League clubs will hold a conference call later on Monday to vote on a return to group training before a possible return to action in June. "Health and safety is the main thing, but we also have to think about the condition of the players in terms of injury and how we can try to move forward when we don't really know the date of our next game," Lampard added.

"The first steps will have to be very careful but all managers will be thinking a similar thing."

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Lilly Wachowski slams Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump over ‘Matrix’ red pill tweet

Filmmaker Lilly Wachowski, co-creator of The Matrix franchise, has hit back at Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trumps daughter Ivanka Trump for quoting her movie. In a cryptic Twitter post over the weekend, Musk wrote Take the r...

Migrants pelts stones at police, public in Ahmedabad

Nearly 100 migrant workers gathered on a busy road connecting IIM Ahmedabad with Vastrapur area here on Monday and pelted stones at police and people passing by during the lockdown, an official said. A local claimed the migrant workers were...

Japan's economy in recession, Q1 GDP shrinks annualised 3.4 pc

Japans economy contracted an annualised 3.4 per cent during the January to March quarter as coronavirus pandemic continues to have a significant impact, according to government data released on Monday. It is the second straight contraction,...

Britain's rail network adds more trains amid crowding worries

Britains rail network started running more services on Monday, raising concerns that more people will start to use trains which could lead to crowding at stations and onboard amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Network Rail, the countrys s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020