Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths | Updated: 18-05-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 10:26 IST
Thailand on Monday reported three new coronavirus infections and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,031 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.
The new cases were a man and a woman in Nonthaburi province near the capital Bangkok and woman in Phuket in the south of the country, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said at a regular briefing.
Some 2,857 patients in Thailand have so far recovered.
