299 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 10,054 on Monday, according to the Health Department.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 12:12 IST
299 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi, tally reaches 10,054
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

299 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 10,054 on Monday, according to the Health Department. According to a health bulletin, as many as 4,485 patients have also recovered or discharged or migrated, including 283 on Monday. So far, 160 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the national capital.

Currently, 22 coronavirus patients are on ventilators while 160 others are under intense care units. As many as 1,39,727 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the national capital. This comes as the restrictions and guidelines were further eased for lockdown 4.0, which came into effect on Monday, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

