Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five doctors, including four who treated COVID-19 victim, test positive for coronavirus in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-05-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 13:11 IST
Five doctors, including four who treated COVID-19 victim, test positive for coronavirus in Kashmir

Five doctors, including four who treated a woman who died of COVID-19, have tested positive for coronavirus in Kashmir, officials said on Monday. They said five doctors tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday night, taking the number of healthcare workers affected by the deadly virus in the valley to 16.

A senior doctor at the Chest Diseases Hospital, a designated COVID-19 hospital, said four of the doctors who tested positive for the disease were treating a COVID-19 positive woman who died of comorbidities on Sunday. The 29-year-old woman from Habbakadal was suffering from Ludwig's angina and operated upon at the SMHS hospital here, before testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Three doctors from the SMHS, one from SKIMS Medical College Hospital and one from Dental College tested positive for the disease on Sunday. "No one is immune to the infection. Please take precautions. The entire health department is at the service of all," leading pulmonologist Dr Naveed Shah said while urging people to follow the COVID-19 advisories.

The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,188 in Jammu and Kashmir, including 13 deaths..

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China smog rises in April for first time this year

Chinese air pollution rose in April for the first time since December, official data showed on Monday, with analysts attributing the rebound to the resumption of economic activity following the coronavirus outbreak. The Ministry of Ecology ...

Delhi HC notice to Rajiv Saxena on ED's plea challenging trial court order refusing cancellation of bail

Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena in AgustaWestland chopper scam case on a petition filed by Enforcement Directorate ED challenging a trial court order which had refused to cancel his bail. T...

Gangs deliver food in poor Cape Town area amid lockdown

Prestons new face mask is emblazoned with the stars and stripes of the US flag. While protecting him from the coronavirus, it would normally also put him in danger in Manenberg, one of a number of violent and poor neighborhoods on the outsk...

Orban's government expects emergency powers to end by early June

The government of Hungarys nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban expects that much-criticized emergency powers it adopted in response to the coronavirus pandemic will end by early June, his chief of staff told broadcaster Hir TV late on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020