Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diabetics at higher risk of dying from COVID-19: experts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:23 IST
Diabetics at higher risk of dying from COVID-19: experts

By Payal Banerjee New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) The risk of a fatal outcome from COVID-19 is up to 50 per cent higher in people with diabetes, experts said, recommending regular monitoring of blood glucose and home-based exercises to maintain physical and mental health. According to the Union health ministry, besides diabetes, people having co-morbidities like hypertension, chronic kidney and heart-related issues also form a high-risk population.

Highlighting the extreme vulnerability of people living with diabetes during the current lockdown due to coronavirus, endocrinologists in the national capital said they may experience severe symptoms and complications from COVID-19 and their condition may worsen if they do not maintain good metabolic control.  Additionally, they have suggested that insulin is a safe choice under such circumstances as it remains the sole therapy for people with type 1 diabetes mellitus, and a superior alternative in people with type 2 diabetes mellitus having poor metabolic control.   "The risk of a fatal outcome from COVID-19 is up to 50 per cent higher in people with diabetes than in those who do not have diabetes. The same is also true for people with hypertension, cardiovascular disease, cancer and kidney ailments among others," Dr Nikhil Tandon, Professor and Head of the Department of Endocrinology at AIIMS, New Delhi, said. In addition to the general precautions recommended, it is important to regularly monitor blood glucose as suggested by the treating physician and maintain good hydration and adequate supply of medicines, he said.  Also, patients are advised to continue regular home-based exercises as it promotes healthy lifestyle balancing both physical and mental health, Dr Tandon said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,029 and the number of cases climbed to 96,169 on Monday. More than 70 per cent of the fatalities are due to comorbidities, the health ministry said. With the health machinery focused on treating COVID-19 patients, Dr Ambrish Mithal, Chairman and Head, Endocrinology and Diabetology, Max Healthcare, New Delh said that people with diabetes should maintain good metabolic control (blood sugar, blood pressure, and lipids) during this period as a means of primary prevention from coronavirus infection.

If indicated, treatment should be intensified to achieve metabolic targets. Wherever possible, remote consultations using telemedicine should be utilized to reduce exposure, the endocrinologist said. "Blood glucose should be tested frequently, and ongoing medications must not be discontinued. If blood glucose is high, insulin can be used to hasten and intensify control. People should not hesitate to initiate insulin if advised by their doctor," Dr Mithal said.

At present, more than 77 million people in India are living with diabetes and in the guidelines released by the Ministry of health last month, the government stated that all known and diagnosed patients of hypertension, diabetes, COPD and mental health should receive regular supply of medicines for up to three months through ASHAs or SHCs on prescription. Speaking on the accessibility of insulin during the lockdown period, Dr S K Wangnoo, Head, Apollo Centre for Obesity, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, said, “An important component of providing personalised care to Indian people with diabetes is efforts to address the challenge of high carbohydrate diet. Premix insulins are shown to be one of the well-suited options to tackle it."  However, a major barrier in insulin's accessibility remains price, especially for insulin analogues, which are proven to be superior and safer compared to human insulin.PTI PLB DV DV

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

With one-way systems and floor markings, Britain increases rail services

Britains rail network on Monday added more services for the first time since the country went into coronavirus lockdown two months ago, testing new measures to ensure social distancing and prevent crowding.Network Rail said that just under ...

Liquor shops in Puducherry to reopen on Tuesday, says CM V Narayanasamy.

Liquor shops in Puducherry to reopen on Tuesday, says CM V Narayanasamy....

Swiss president opens WHO assembly with praise for chief

Switzerlands President opened the World Health Organizations annual assembly in Geneva on Monday, pledging her countrys full support and cooperation to its leader as it coordinates the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.Director-Ge...

Sri Lanka planning to resume cricket by hosting India, Bangladesh in July

Sri Lanka Cricket SLC is planning to resume cricket in the country in July by hosting India and Bangladesh, only if both the respective boards approve the proposal. We have made inquiries from both the India and Bangladesh boards and are aw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020