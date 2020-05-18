Left Menu
Kangra MP gives over Rs 20 lakh for buying PPE kits

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:00 IST
Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor on Monday said he has given over Rs 20 lakh for procurement of PPE kits and other equipment for the medical staff

Kapoor said Rs 23,00,000 from his MP fund was released for PPE kits, sanitizers, masks and other equipment for healthcare workers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic

Besides, Rs 66 lakh were earlier released for purchasing ventilators for hospitals in Kangra and Chamba, the MP said here.

