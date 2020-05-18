Coronavirus positive woman dies in Bihar, death toll now 9

A 75-year-old woman died due to COVID-19 at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) here on Monday, as the death toll mounted to nine in Bihar, a senior health department official said. Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said the patient hailed from Vaishali district.

She was also suffering from advanced stage of lung cancer, he said. The woman was admitted to ICU of NMCH on May 16 after being referred from Sadar hospital, Vaishali, he said, adding she did not have any travel history either abroad or any other coronavirus-hit state.

The COVID-19 fatality count in Bihar comprises two patients each from Patna and Vaishali districts and one each from Khagaria, Rohtas, Munger, East Champaran and Sitamarhi districts..