Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus positive woman dies in Bihar, death toll now 9

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:52 IST
Coronavirus positive woman dies in Bihar, death toll now 9

A 75-year-old woman died due to COVID-19 at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) here on Monday, as the death toll mounted to nine in Bihar, a senior health department official said. Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said the patient hailed from Vaishali district.

She was also suffering from advanced stage of lung cancer, he said. The woman was admitted to ICU of NMCH on May 16 after being referred from Sadar hospital, Vaishali, he said, adding she did not have any travel history either abroad or any other coronavirus-hit state.

The COVID-19 fatality count in Bihar comprises two patients each from Patna and Vaishali districts and one each from Khagaria, Rohtas, Munger, East Champaran and Sitamarhi districts..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Hosiery exporters seek extension of loan moratorium by 3-6 months

Tirupur Exporters Association TEA on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend by at least another three months the moratorium on servicing of interest and principal on loans for MSMEs and non-MSMEs which are not big corporate...

Markets to be opened with staggered timings; four-wheelers with only two passengers will be allowed: Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Markets to be opened with staggered timings four-wheelers with only two passengers will be allowed Delhi CM Kejriwal....

Taxis with 2 passengers, auto rickshaw and e-rickshaw with 1 passenger each, buses with 20 passengers to be allowed: Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Taxis with 2 passengers, auto rickshaw and e-rickshaw with 1 passenger each, buses with 20 passengers to be allowed Delhi CM Kejriwal....

5 more test COVID-19 positive in Himachal Pradesh, total cases rise to 86

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 86 in the state, an official said. All the five cases were reported from the states Hamirpur district. Of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020