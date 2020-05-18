Left Menu
Development News Edition

Outbreak at Chinese-owned factory shows challenges of easing India's lockdown

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:46 IST
Outbreak at Chinese-owned factory shows challenges of easing India's lockdown
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO suspended operations at a recently re-opened plant in India after workers tested positive for the coronavirus, an official said on Monday, underlining the challenges of easing a near two-month nationwide lockdown. The factory, located on the outskirts of capital New Delhi, had received government permission to resume production, the company said on May 7, as part of a gradual relaxation of the shutdown that began on March 25.

OPPO had said it would resume manufacturing with 30% of its workforce, but a district official said that when the company tested its workers prior to production restarting, half a dozen people were positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. "Reports came of about six positive cases," Deep Chandra, a senior official at the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, which oversees the area where the plant is based, told Reuters in brief comments.

Chandra said district authorities had instructed the company to test its workers again and that operation was currently suspended. OPPO said in a statement late on Sunday that operations at the plant were suspended and that it would only allow employees with negative test results to resume work.

A spokeswoman did not answer questions about the company's plans and when specifically operations had been suspended.

MIGRANT WORKERS

Experts, including those directly advising the government, say that coronavirus cases will rise in the coming weeks as India's lockdown is eased, and authorities have repeatedly told companies resuming operations to ensure that social distancing and other measures are taken to prevent infections. India has seen a rapid rise in coronavirus infections in recent days, with confirmed cases at around 96,000 and more than 3,000 deaths, according to federal data.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government extended the nationwide lockdown to May 31, but relaxed rules in areas with lower numbers of cases and allowed state governments to issue their own guidelines on some matters. With the restrictions eased, some traffic poured back onto the roads of India's capital, and hairdressers, beauty parlors, stationery shops, and butchers were among the small businesses reopening.

But schools, malls, and other public places will remain mostly closed, and large gatherings are still prohibited. The southern state of Karnataka, home to technology hub Bengaluru, on Monday lifted some restrictions on the movement of trains, taxis, and buses within the state.

However, transport facilities from outside the state will remain suspended, except in the case of essential services. Compounding the challenges for the country, hundreds of millions of migrant workers have been stranded across India for weeks, unable to return home after authorities banned all transport services in late March.

After a series of road and rail accidents, where dozens of workers died, authorities are now scaling up efforts to help them home. In the southern city of Chennai, construction worker M.D. Rustom queued along with hundreds of others for a bus and train trip back to the eastern state of Bihar, some 2,000 km away.

"We don't have money to eat," he said. "It has been over 50 days, we just want to go back now."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

WHO's assembly delays decision on Taiwan observer status

World Health Organization member states agreed during their main annual assembly Monday to delay a controversial discussion on granting Taiwan observer status, despite the United States and others stepping up pressure in recent daysAt the s...

Iraq faces full local lockdowns as virus cases jump

Iraq will impose a complete lockdown on some areas of the capital, the countrys new health minister said on Monday, amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in recent weeks since curfew hours were relaxed. The new government under Prime Minister...

83 more coronavirus cases in J-K; Death toll 15

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 83 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 55 police personnel and five doctors, taking the total number of infected to 1,266, officials said. The union territory has reported a total of 15 fatalities, including...

Slovakia to reopen shopping malls, schools as coronavirus cases slow

Slovakia will reopen shopping malls, theatres and cinemas as of Wednesday, under strict hygienic conditions, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday.The central European country, which has had far fewer cases of the new coronavirus than ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020