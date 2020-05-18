US firm announces 'positive interim' phase 1 results for virus vaccine

US firm announces 'positive interim' phase 1 results for virus vaccinePTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:23 IST
US biotech firm Moderna on Monday reported "positive interim" results in the first clinical tests of its vaccine against the new coronavirus performed on a small number of volunteers
The vaccine appeared to produce an immune response in eight people who received it, of the same amplitude as that observed in people infected with the virus, the company said, adding that phase 3 trials with a large number of volunteers would begin in July.