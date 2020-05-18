Left Menu
Tamil Nadu confirms 536 new COVID-19 cases, state count at 11,760

As many as 536 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 11,760, according to the State Health Department.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-05-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:40 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 536 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 11,760, according to the State Health Department. Among the new cases reported in the state, 46 people have recently returned from Maharashtra. The total 11,760 positive cases include 7,270 active cases in the state.

The number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 81 after three people succumbed to the infection on Monday. So far, 4,406 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

There are a total of 61 functioning COVID-19 testing facilities which include 39 government and 22 private labs. (ANI)

