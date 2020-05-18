Delta to resume flying several major routes in June

Delta to resume flying several major routes in JuneReuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:49 IST
Delta Air Lines said on Monday it would resume flying several major routes in June that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Detroit to Toronto, Seattle to Shanghai and Salt Lake City to Mexico City are among several routes the U.S. carrier is resuming next month even as its overall second quarter schedule is expected to be 85% smaller than last year.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delta Air Lines
- Salt Lake City
- Mexico City
- Shanghai
- Toronto
- Seattle
- Detroit
ALSO READ
Shanghai Disneyland to reopen on May 11, announces Disney CEO Bob Chapek
Disney takes $1.4 bln coronavirus hit, sets date to reopen Shanghai park
Corona hits Walt Disney with $1.4 billion profit cuts, Shanghai amusement park to reopen on May11
Disney takes $1.4 bln coronavirus hit, sets date to reopen Shanghai park
Disney takes $1.4 bln coronavirus hit, sets date to reopen Shanghai park