Left Menu
Development News Edition

Albania psychologists barred from conducting gay 'conversion therapy'

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:01 IST
Albania psychologists barred from conducting gay 'conversion therapy'

Albania's leading psychologists' organisation has barred members from carrying out so-called "conversion therapy" which aims to make gay people straight, as countries around the world consider laws to ban the controversial practice.

The Order of Psychologists said members would face disciplinary proceedings if they carried out the treatment, which is based on the belief that being gay or transgender is a mental illness that can be "cured". All registered psychologists in Albania must be members of the Order of Psychologists which has given licences to about 600 psychologists since it was set up by parliament in 2017.

Only three countries - Brazil, Ecuador and Malta - have nationwide bans on "conversion therapy", but earlier this month Germany outlawed the treatment for minors. The United States, Canada, Chile and Mexico are among nations seeking bans. Xheni Karaj, executive director of the Alliance Against Discrimination of LGBT (Aleanca LGBT), an Albanian advocacy group, said the move was "very, very positive".

"We know psychologists work a lot ... in schools and we have had many cases of school psychologists (telling LGBT) kids that this is a disease and you should be turned back to 'normal'," Karaj told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The Order of Psychologists issued its ban after a request from Albanian LGBT+ advocacy group Pink Embassy on May 11.

"Our professionals appreciate that conversion therapy is an archaic, unethical practice that categorically contradicts fundamental human rights and freedoms," president of the Order of Psychologists, Valbona Treska, said in a statement. Albania's government did not respond to requests for comment.

Discrimination against LGBT+ people is illegal in Albania, but Aleanca LGBT documented almost 450 anti-LGBT+ hate crimes in 2019. The report found only 34 cases were reported to the police, due to mistrust and fears of being outed. There were "a growing number of hate speech incidents in the media ... most targeting trans people," in the Balkan country in 2019, according to ILGA-Europe, a regional advocacy group.

Practices that aim to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity have been condemned by numerous medical associations globally. The European parliament denounced conversion therapy in 2018 and urged member states to ban it. Brutal and extreme conversion methods including torture, forced internment, electroshock therapy and sexual violence have been documented in Ecuador, South Africa, the Dominican Republic and China.

A 2019 survey by advocacy group The Trevor Project in the United States, where 19 states ban conversion therapy for minors, found 42% of LGBT+ youth who underwent the treatment said they had later attempted suicide.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Mamata announces slew of lockdown relaxations

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a slew of lockdown relaxations and said her government would not impose night curfew in West Bengal as proposed by the Centre. Extending the coronavirus lockdown till May 31, Banerjee said ...

Gujarat govt announces major relaxations in lockdown norms

In a major relief to people affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Gujarat government on Monday announced several relaxations, including opening of markets and shops in non-containment zones, from Tuesday. While there will be...

COVID-19: 5 new cases on Mon, Bhandara count reaches 8

Five COVID-19 cases were detected in Bhandara in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the districts count to eight. Of the five cases, one is a 19-year-old boy who returned from Nashik while the four others came from Pune to Sakoli here.The teen h...

Motor racing-Alonso is ready to return in 2021, says ex-boss Briatore

Two-times world champion Fernando Alonso is ready for a Formula One comeback, his long-time adviser and former Renault team boss Flavio Briatore has said amid increasing speculation about a return to Renault.The 38-year-old Spaniard left Fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020