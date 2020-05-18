Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another New York region can reopen, sports teams should play -governor

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:56 IST
Another New York region can reopen, sports teams should play -governor

A region in the western corner of New York that includes Niagara Falls will become the sixth region in the state to start reopening on Tuesday after clearing a final hurdle related to contact tracing for the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing.

Cuomo also said he would encourage professional sports teams to play games without fans, and the state would support that effort, noting he personally would like to watch the Buffalo Bills football team play on TV. Five regions across a large swathe of central and upstate New York were given the green light to start the first phase of reopening on Friday after meeting seven criteria focused on keeping hospitalizations and infections at a manageable rate.

Cuomo said that a western region that includes the Allegany, Erie and Niagara counties would be ready to reopen, starting with construction and manufacturing and some retail operations on Tuesday, after meeting a threshold for contact tracers. Contact tracers attempt to find all the people who have interacted with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and are seen as critical to isolating exposed people to curb spread of the disease.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Alonso is ready to return in 2021, says ex-boss BriatoreTwo-times world champion Fernando Alonso is ready for a Formula One comeback, his long-time adviser and former Renault team boss F...

10 more test coronavirus positive in HP, total cases rise to 91

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 10 more coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected to 91, officials said. Five fresh cases were reported from Hamirpur, three from Bilaspur, one each from Kangra and Chamba districts, Special ...

Obama, Biden not targets of criminal investigation in review of Russia probe, AG Barr says

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday he does not expect a Justice Department review of the FBIs handling of 2016 election interference to lead to criminal investigation for former President Barack Obama or former Vice President...

Entire office building needn't be closed if 1 or 2 COVID-19 cases are reported: Health Ministry

The entire office building need not be closed if one or two cases of COVID-19 are reported there and work can resume after it is disinfected as per protocol, the Union health ministry said on Monday. However, if there is a larger outbreak, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020