Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 more COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh after 4 days

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:37 IST
5 more COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh after 4 days
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Five more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Chandigarh, where there was no new case for the past four days, taking the total to 196 in the Union territory on Monday. A 10-year-old girl was among the five people who contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and all of them are residents of the Bapu Dham colony, the worst-affected area in the city, according to the medical bulletin.

Three COVID-19 patients, including a 19-year-old girl, recovered from COVID-19, taking the number of recovered persons to 54. There are 139 active cases, the bulletin said. A total of 2,892 samples have been tested so far and of them, out of which 2,663 samples are negative, while the reports of 32 samples are awaited, it said.

So far, three persons have died of COVID-19 in the city.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot distributes baby kits for newborns in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday gave Indira Priyadarshini baby Kits for two newborn girls here, a statement said. At his residence, the chief minister handed over pink coloured kits for the girls born in Zanana Hospital here...

Russia hopes to start COVID-19 vaccine trials soon - health minister

Russia has taken measures to prevent exponential growth of the coronavirus epidemic and hopes to start clinical trials of a vaccine within weeks, its health minister said on Monday.We are already developing drugs to treat people throughout ...

Local leaders resist Mexico president's push for reopening

Local governments across Mexico pushed back Monday against President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obradors call to reopen the economy in some 300 townships that do not have active cases of coronavirus, with leaders saying they preferred to wait until ...

Significant easing of lockdown in Delhi, shops to open from Tues; COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark

Delhi will see a significant easing of lockdown from May 19 with opening of shops in markets on an odd-even basis and running of buses, auto and taxis, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said, even as the citys total tally of COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020