5 more COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh after 4 days

Five more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Chandigarh, where there was no new case for the past four days, taking the total to 196 in the Union territory on Monday. A 10-year-old girl was among the five people who contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and all of them are residents of the Bapu Dham colony, the worst-affected area in the city, according to the medical bulletin.

Three COVID-19 patients, including a 19-year-old girl, recovered from COVID-19, taking the number of recovered persons to 54. There are 139 active cases, the bulletin said. A total of 2,892 samples have been tested so far and of them, out of which 2,663 samples are negative, while the reports of 32 samples are awaited, it said.

So far, three persons have died of COVID-19 in the city.