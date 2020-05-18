Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia hopes to start COVID-19 vaccine trials soon - health minister

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 18-05-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 23:01 IST
Russia hopes to start COVID-19 vaccine trials soon - health minister

Russia has taken measures to prevent "exponential growth" of the coronavirus epidemic and hopes to start clinical trials of a vaccine within weeks, its health minister said on Monday.

"We are already developing drugs to treat people throughout all stages of the disease and those are already being used. We are working very hard on developing a vaccine and hope to start clinical trials within a month or so," acting health minister Mikhail Murashko told the World Health Organization (WHO) annual assembly being held online.

Russia, whose 290,678 confirmed infections is the second-highest number of coronavirus cases behind the United States, has been testing vaccine prototypes on animals .

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Nashik-based IT firm develops technology to screen COVID-19 infection in 5 min

Nashik-based IT firm ESDS on Monday said that it has developed a technology that can indicate coronavirus infection in less than 5 minutes. About three dozen government hospitals and private hospitals in cities like Mumbai and some states h...

B'desh orders evacuation of 2 million people as cyclone Amphan approaches coasts

Bangladesh on Monday ordered evacuation of nearly two million people as cyclone storm Amphan approached towards its southern coasts, with officials fearing it to be a very serious one. The district administration in 19 most vulnerable south...

COVID-19: Delhi court prohibits use of saliva to affix stamps

A Delhi court has issued an order to stop the use of saliva to affix court fee stamps on petitions in all trial courts in the national capital in view of the coronavirus outbreak. District and Sessions Judge Girish Kathpalia said that th...

Report: Treasury fund to ease virus crisis off to slow start

The Treasury Department and Federal Reserve have lent hardly any money under a 500 billion fund created by economic rescue law passed in response to the coronavirus crisis, a congressional oversight panel says in a new report. The Treasury ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020