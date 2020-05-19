Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-UEFA postpones key May 27 meeting over Euro 2020 hosting issues

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 00:04 IST
Soccer-UEFA postpones key May 27 meeting over Euro 2020 hosting issues

UEFA has postponed an Executive Committee meeting scheduled for May 27 because of some unresolved issues regarding the venues for next year's re-scheduled Euro 2020 tournament.

In a statement, European soccer's governing body said the meeting would now take place on June 17. The Euro 2020 championship, due to be staged in 12 cities across the continent, was postponed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic that shut down soccer in March.

UEFA said the change to the meeting was caused by "the existence of some remaining open points regarding a small number of proposed venues for the rearranged UEFA EURO 2020 next year". At the weekend UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin appeared to suggest the number of host cities might be reduced.

"We've had conversations with nine cities and everything is set," Ceferin said in an interview with beIN Sports. "With three cities, we have some issues. So we will discuss further. In principle, we will do it in 12 cities but if not, we are ready to do it in 10, nine or eight."

GLASGOW CONFIRMATION The championship has traditionally been hosted by one country or with co-hosts, but UEFA opted for a multi-city approach for the latest edition.

Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St Petersburg make up the 12 cities for the showpiece that was originally supposed to take place from June 12 to July 12. Glasgow on Monday reconfirmed its position as a host in the light of media speculation.

"The formal confirmation letter was sent on 14 May to the UEFA EURO 2020 Operations Director, Sharon Burkhalter-Lau, together with all the required accompanying documentation," said a spokesperson for the Local Organising Structure (LOS) Glasgow. "This followed extensive discussions with all relevant stakeholders and partners involved in hosting the tournament in Glasgow since the March 17 postponement decision.

"We look forward to Hampden Park, Glasgow and Scotland as a whole playing a key role as co-hosts of a memorable UEFA EURO 2020 next year." UEFA's May 27 meeting would have been two days after an initial deadline for European soccer league's to outline their plans to complete seasons.

That deadline has now been extended with UEFA acknowledging that detailed plans might still not be fully available. However, in a statement last week, it said: "UEFA would nevertheless expect to at least receive some indications as to the potential way forward envisaged by national associations and leagues by that date."

Europe's top soccer leagues were all suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the Bundesliga resumed at the weekend while the Spanish, English and Italian top flights are also hoping to complete their seasons. The remainder of the French and Dutch top-flight campaigns have been aborted.

UEFA said at the weekend it plans to finish the 2019-20 season by August, including the Champions League and Europa League campaigns. "We have an idea but we have to wait for the executive committee of UEFA to confirm the dates," Ceferin said.

"I can say that the European season will be finished, if everything is as it is now, in August."

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Trump fired watchdog who was probing Saudi arms sales - lawmakers

President Donald Trump may have fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick because he was investigating U.S. military sales to Saudi Arabia, Democratic lawmakers said on Monday, although Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he sou...

Hangzhou Spark officially add Architect

The Hangzhou Spark continued their roster adjustments by officially announcing the acquisition of DPS player Minho Architect Park from the San Francisco Shock. Architects arrival follows the retirement of Jun-ki Bazzi Park from the Overwatc...

Iraq faces full local lockdowns as virus cases jump

Iraq will impose a complete lockdown on some areas of the capital, the countrys new health minister said on Monday, amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in recent weeks since curfew hours were relaxed. The new government under Prime Minister...

New Jersey gym reopens in defiance of coronavirus measures

A gym in New Jersey reopened for business early Monday, defying a state order that shut down nonessential businesses to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. People began gathering outside the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr several hours before ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020