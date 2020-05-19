Trump says big announcements made and coming on therapeutics, vaccines

Trump says big announcements made and coming on therapeutics, vaccinesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 01:01 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that some big announcements have been made and are coming on therapeutics and vaccines for dealing with the coronavirus.
"This was a very big day therapeutically cure-wise and vaccine-wise. Tremendous progress has been made. Some big announcements are coming and have just come out and the market's up almost 1,000 points," Trump told a round-table meeting with restaurant executives and industry leaders at the White House.
