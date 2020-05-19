The phased reopening of U.S. business and social life gained traction on Monday with more Americans emerging from coronavirus lockdowns, while the first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the country showed promise in data from a small group.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 4.75 million people have been reported to have been infected globally and 314,414 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 1517 GMT on Monday.

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

EUROPE * The European Union may give an initial green light in the coming days for sale of the drug remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment, the head of its medicines agency said.

* Britain expanded its testing scheme to allow anyone aged over five with COVID-19 symptoms to book a test to see if they have the virus. * Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said a four-day lockdown starting on May 23 would be imposed nationwide during the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday.

* Italian shops, restaurants and churches reopened their doors to spring sunshine, Greece welcomed visitors back to the Acropolis - and Spain hoped for tourists to return in summer in cautious steps to ease coronavirus lockdowns. * The Czech Republic is planning to ease travel between the central European country and other countries deemed safe from risks of coronavirus from June 8.

* Slovakia is reopening shopping malls, cinemas and theatres on Wednesday and public events with up to 100 people would be allowed under strict hygiene conditions. * Northern Ireland gently eased its coronavirus restrictions, allowing small groups to meet outside and churchgoers to pray alone.

* Hungary and Slovenia have agreed on a road map towards a gradual reopening of their border by June 1. AMERICAS

* The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States exceeded 1.5 million, as total deaths approached 90,000, according to a Reuters tally of state and county figures. * Businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area may open for manufacturing, retail with curbside pickup and warehouse distribution.

* Mexico published guidelines for restarting operations in the automotive, mining and construction sectors. ASIA-PACIFIC

* China's foreign ministry said it was premature to immediately launch an investigation into the origins and spread of the coronavirus. * Australians in the country's most populated state began their first full week of loosened coronavirus lockdown measures, with officials urging commuters returning to offices to avoid catching peak hour trains and buses.

* India's capital New Delhi and some other state governments ordered the re-opening of public transport in a further easing of a nearly two-month shutdown. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The United Arab Emirates will extend a nightly curfew by two hours starting this week after reporting an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. * Nigeria to impose precisely targeted lockdown measures in areas that report rapid increases in coronavirus cases, while the phased reopening of the economy as a whole would go ahead more slowly than planned.

* Morocco is to extend its national lockdown until June 10. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* A gauge of global equity markets surged more than 2% on Monday and oil rallied to highs last seen in mid-April as data from a potential COVID-19 vaccine trial lifted both sentiment and hopes of a faster recovery from the coronavirus-driven economic slump. * The World Health Organization said an independent review of the global coronavirus response would begin as soon as possible and it received backing and a hefty pledge of funds from China.

* The global economy will take much longer to recover fully from the shock caused by the pandemic than initially expected, the head of the International Monetary Fund said. * Japan's economy slipped into recession for the first time in four-and-a-half years, putting the nation on course for its deepest post-war slump.

(Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Devika Syamnath and Krishna Chandra Eluri; edited by Larry King and Sriraj Kalluvila)