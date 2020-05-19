Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-California, New York open door for sports return

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 03:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 03:57 IST
Sport-California, New York open door for sports return

California governor Gavin Newsom cleared a path for the potential return of professional sport in the state, saying on Monday that an early June restart was possible under strict guidelines, including no fans. Shuttered for nearly two months by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the NBA, NHL, MLS and MLB are all working up scenarios to restart their seasons but any plans have had to factor in state pandemic guidelines and restrictions on large gatherings.

"Sporting events, pro sports in that first week or so of June without spectators and modifications and very perspective conditions also could begin to move forward," said Newsom during his daily press briefing on Monday. New York governor Andrew Cuomo also green lighted the return of major sports in his state on Monday, saying that he has asked teams to prepare to reopen without fans.

"New York state will help those major sport franchises to do just that," Cuomo said during his daily news conference at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo. "Hockey, basketball, baseball, football, whoever can reopen, we're a ready, willing and able partner."

After a two month shutdown, professional sports slowly began to re-emerge from under the COVID-19 cloud during the weekend as several events returned to television -- all without fans in attendance. Following an Ultimate Fighting Championship card aired live from an empty arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, sport starved fans had their choice on Sunday of NASCAR's return to racing at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, a charity skins game featuring golf greats Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson and Professional Bull Riding.

The NBA and MLS have opened training facilities for voluntary workouts under tight guidelines, while MLB is working on a plan to return to the field in the first week of July.

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warning

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a surprise announcement, said on Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medicine against the coronavirus despite medical warnings about the use of the malaria drug. Im taking hydroxychloroquin...

Trump says he has been taking Hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warning

US President Donald Trump on Monday local time said he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug that he often touted as a potential treatment for coronavirus. The President, according to The Hill report, said he consulted with the White House d...

Only 10 pc auto-rickshaw ply on roads as Delhi enters lockdown 4, claims Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh

By Joymala Bagchi On the first day of lockdown 4.0, approximately 10 percent of auto-rickshaws were seen plying on the roads in the national capital, claims Rajendra Soni, general secretary, Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh an organization linked ...

Brazil sees 674 new coronavirus deaths, world's 3rd highest number of infections

Brazil recorded 674 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, the health ministry said, and announced a total of 254,220 confirmed cases, overtaking Britain to become the country with the third highest number of infections.There are now 16,792 peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020