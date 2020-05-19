China reports 6 new coronavirus cases on May 18 vs 7 a day earlier

China reports 6 new coronavirus cases on May 18 vs 7 a day earlierReuters | Shanghai | Updated: 19-05-2020 05:49 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 05:49 IST
China reported six new coronavirus cases for May 18, compared to seven a day earlier, the health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that three of the six new cases were imported. The imported cases were all detected in Inner Mongolia.
Of the three new local transmissions, two were in the northeastern border province of Jilin and one in Hubei, where the coronavirus was first identified. The commission also reported 17 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 18, compared to 18 on the previous day.
