Oregon supreme court reinstates coronavirus curbs

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 11:20 IST
Oregon supreme court reinstates coronavirus curbs

The Oregon Supreme court stayed on Monday a ruling by a Baker County judge that had invalidated statewide curbs imposed by Governor Kate Brown to rein in the coronavirus. The move comes after Wisconsin's supreme court struck down a sweeping stay-at-home order last week, saying state officials did not have the authority to unilaterally confine residents to homes or bar them from working.

After the Oregon supreme court's order, Brown said the emergency statewide orders would remain while the court heard arguments in the case. "The science remains clear: By physically distancing, wearing face coverings, staying home as much as possible and only gradually reopening our communities, we can save lives and keep Oregonians safe," she added on Twitter.

With 3,687 infections and 138 deaths by Monday, Oregon has extended its state of emergency through July 6. (https://bit.ly/2TjCGjh) Shortly after the county court ruling to overturn Brown's orders, the governor had said reopening too quickly without sticking to physical distancing norms could jeopardise public health and cost lives, decrying such a move as "irresponsible".

